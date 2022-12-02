Drugs, assaults lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Drugs cases, assaults and crimes against children were among the offenses in which individuals were indicted this week:

Nathan Jermaine Collins, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an icident that occurred May 28.

Jana Elizabeth Bedair, 41, of Groves was indicted for DWI with child passenger for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.

Joseph Eckhoff, 47, of Hamshire was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 29.

Koice Grubbs, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred April 14.

Koice Grubbs, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 14.

Msonthi C. Guillory, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 6.

Msonthi C. Guillory, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred July 6.

Gregory Leon House, 63, of Groves was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.

Perry Pickett, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 17.

William Oneal Walker, 37, of Jackson, Mississippi, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.

Leroy Holden Jr., 65, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/chocking for an incident that occurred Nov. 5.

Lawrence Spradley Sr., 72, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 1.

Joseph Neal Lemonis, 34, of Groves was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Feb. 26, 2012.

Joseph Neal Lemonis, 34, of Groves was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Feb. 29, 2012.

David McDonald, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred March 18.

