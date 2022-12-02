Drugs, assaults lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Published 12:24 am Friday, December 2, 2022
Drugs cases, assaults and crimes against children were among the offenses in which individuals were indicted this week:
- Nathan Jermaine Collins, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an icident that occurred May 28.
- Jana Elizabeth Bedair, 41, of Groves was indicted for DWI with child passenger for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.
- Joseph Eckhoff, 47, of Hamshire was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 29.
- Koice Grubbs, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred April 14.
- Koice Grubbs, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 14.
- Msonthi C. Guillory, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 6.
- Msonthi C. Guillory, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred July 6.
- Gregory Leon House, 63, of Groves was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 20.
- Perry Pickett, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 17.
- William Oneal Walker, 37, of Jackson, Mississippi, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 31.
- Leroy Holden Jr., 65, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/chocking for an incident that occurred Nov. 5.
- Lawrence Spradley Sr., 72, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 1.
- Joseph Neal Lemonis, 34, of Groves was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Feb. 26, 2012.
- Joseph Neal Lemonis, 34, of Groves was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Feb. 29, 2012.
- David McDonald, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred March 18.
- David Allen Tovar, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for continuous sexual assault of a child for an incident that took place from on or about April 6, 2015 to on or about April 5, 2021.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.