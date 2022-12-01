PHOTO GALLERY — Tyrell Elementary students get museum tour with extra treat Published 12:22 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

Third grade students from Tyrell Elementary School on Wednesday were treated to a trip to the Museum of the Gulf Coast where they received dictionaries from the Rotary Club of Port Arthur.

The long-standing tradition of giving all Port Arthur third graders a dictionary is sponsored by Motiva Enterprises with additional assistance this year from the Port of Port Arthur.

Members from both organization joined Rotarians at the Museum of the Gulf Coast where the students toured exhibits that also included Snake Education Experience out of Silsbee.

First year teacher Perla Campos said she still has the dictionary she received from the Rotary Club when she was in third grade.