Eight Port Neches-Groves student-athletes sign letters of intent Published 2:30 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

PORT NECHES — Eight Port Neches-Groves student-athletes signed letters of intent Thursday to play college sports next season.

The event was held in the competition gym at PNG High School.

Seven softball players signed, along with a member of the girls soccer team.

Marlee Sonnier, who plays soccer and ran cross country for the Indians, will play for the Lamar soccer team next year.

Alana Smith, Karlie Ingle and Brylie Dartez signed letters of intent to play for Lamar State College-Port Arthur.

Vivien Thames signed to play with San Jacinto Community College, and Kilee Moody signed with LSU-Alexandria.

Emily Vines will play for Hinds Community College, and Lylea Sheffield will play for Alvin Community College.