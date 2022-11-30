Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 21-27
Published 12:26 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 21 to Nov.27:
- Tony Jackson, 58, possession of a controlled substance
- Hai Tran, 39, driving while intoxicated-2nd
- Alejandro Cruz, 30, Nederland warrants
- Hernan Cruz, 22, warrant other agency
- Fred Vickers, 59, driving while intoxicated
Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 21 to Nov.27:
Nov. 21
- A theft in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 200 block of South 21st Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- A death was reported in the 900 block of South 29th Street.
- An officer received information in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
Nov. 22
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.
Nov. 23
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 3rd Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 100 block of North 3rd Street.
Nov. 24
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Franklin.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue D.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2nd in the 8500 block of Holmes Road.
Nov. 25
- No reports.
Nov. 26
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of South 35th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of South 35th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Avenue N.
Nov. 27
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1200 block of Boston.