Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 21-27

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 21 to Nov.27:

  • Tony Jackson, 58, possession of a controlled substance
  • Hai Tran, 39, driving while intoxicated-2nd
  • Alejandro Cruz, 30, Nederland warrants
  • Hernan Cruz, 22, warrant other agency
  • Fred Vickers, 59, driving while intoxicated

Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 21 to Nov.27:

Nov. 21

  • A theft in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 200 block of South 21st Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1800 block of Helena.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
  • A death was reported in the 900 block of South 29th Street.
  • An officer received information in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Nov. 22

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 500 block of North U.S. 69.

Nov. 23

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 3rd Street.
  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 100 block of North 3rd Street.

Nov. 24

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Franklin.
  • Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue D.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2nd in the 8500 block of Holmes Road.

Nov. 25

  • No reports.

Nov. 26

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of South 35th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of South 35th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 200 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Avenue N.

Nov. 27

  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1200 block of Boston.

