Overheard threat of gun on campus prompts extra security response at Bob Hope Middle Published 6:36 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

On Monday, a parent informed school administrators that their child overheard a student in the hallway at Bob Hope Middle School in Port Arthur say they were going to bring a gun to school on Tuesday.

The Port Arthur Police Department was notified, and parents were called and asked not to let their children bring backpacks to school.

As an added precaution, school officials said extra security screening of students is taking place today (Tuesday) as the students enter the campus in the morning.

“The Port Arthur police will be there this morning as we continue with our investigation,” a Bob Hope School statement read.

“The safety of our students is our top priority at Bob Hope School.”