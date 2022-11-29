Charlotte’s Cupboard works to feed community year-round Published 12:40 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The rising cost of groceries is hitting many in the pocketbook, especially now with the holiday season here.

“There is such a need. I don’t think people realize the need that is in our area,” said Deloris Coleman, event coordinator for non-profit Charlotte’s Cupboard. “And with our elders, you make a choice between medicine and good, nutritional food.”

Last week more than 200 families received a bag of groceries with enough food for a Thanksgiving to feed four as part of their fourth annual Thanksgiving Drive Through Pantry.

Charlotte’s Cupboard, along with 17 other nonprofit organizations, was a recipient of a 2nd Annual Port Arthur News Season of Giving powered by Port Arthur LNG grant.

Port Arthur LNG provided $56,000 for the 18 grants. Then, under the guidance of its Community Action Committee, gave an additional $10,000 for the committee’s chosen charities.

Coleman was thankful for the $5,000 grant that will also help with their Christmas Drive Through Food Pantry, as well.

Charlotte Moses, with Charlotte’s Cupboard, said in a social media post they were blessed to serve more than 200 families and 655 individuals last week. She also offered thanks to those who helped on this occasion and those who serve the public on the third Saturday of every month.

The Thanksgiving event featured a number of vendors, such as Gulf Coast Healthcare that provided COVID vaccinations, Catholic Charities, Texas Workforce solutions, Julie Rogers Gift of Life and Crisis Center of Southeast Texas.

The Christmas giveaway is set Dec. 17.

Coleman also felt blessed to have been able to help others.

“It was gratifying,” she said. “You get to meet people, and they become regulars. You befriend them and they remember you and you remember them.”

Coleman said the organization goes by a holistic approach to helping others.

Charlotte’s Cupboard is a ministry born from Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church.

Those seeking help from Charlotte’s Cupboard can call 409-962-9792. Food is distributed from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of every month at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive.

All are welcome.