Loretta Young Published 4:49 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

Loretta Young, 89, of Groves, passed away peacefully Friday, November 4, 2022.

She was born October 31, 1933, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Mildred and John W. Carlquist.

Loretta was a lifelong area resident, attending school in Port Arthur and marrying her high school sweetheart, Kenneth, in Lakeview Methodist Church in Port Arthur.

She and her husband, as longtime members of First United Methodist Church of Groves, raised their family in the church, where she also enjoyed her time singing in the choir.

Although she considered herself a homemaker, she retired from Southern Union Gas Company in Port Arthur in 1988.

She loved all things for the kitchen and enjoyed gardening, and she was no stranger to electronic and digital technology.

Most of all she loved baking and made many birthday and wedding cakes for family and friends. She was a Hallmark channel movie enthusiast and a devoted viewer and patron of the QVC shopping channel.

Camping with family and friends, square dancing with her husband of 71 years, and traveling were among the great joys of her life.

Above all, she loved and found her greatest fulfillment spending time with her family.

Survivors include her son, Dr. Roger Young; daughters, Karin Ladewig and husband, Larry, and Brenda Young; grandchildren, Lindsay Kramer and husband, Dr. Robert Kramer; Rachel Barnes Elizondo and husband, Juan; Kristopher Barnes and wife, Shannon; and Robbie Barnes and wife, Lori; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kaylie, and Graham Snider; Addison and Bailey Barnes; Emma and Presley Barnes; and a great- granddaughter on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Theron “T.K.” Young; sister, Betty Martin; brother, John V. Carlquist; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Mayer Young.

Mrs. Young’s life was celebrated by family and friends on November 9, 2022, at Broussard’s in Nederland, with Pastor Marty Boddie officiating.

Anyone wishing to donate in memoriam is invited to do so to: First United Methodist Church of Groves, 6501 Washington, Groves TX 77619.