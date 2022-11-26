Texas HAF Partners with Legacy to provide support to eligible homeowners Published 12:16 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

Port Arthur and Mid County homeowners behind on their bills have help available.

The Legacy Community Development Corporation and the Texas Homeowners Assistance Fund are providing financial assistance up to $65,000 to eligible Texas homeowners that are behind on their home loans, taxes, insurance, utilities and other expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, seven support centers are open, with more to come in the next few months.

To see if you qualify and to apply, contact your local support center below:

Jefferson County, 409-433-8283

Orange County, 409-332-978

The Homeowners Assistance Fund was established under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to ease financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAF aids eligible homeowners to help avoid tax delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and help prevent the displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020.

Legacy Community Development Corporation is led by Port Arthur native Vivian L. Ballou.

Based in Port Arthur, Legacy Community Development Corporation (Legacy CDC) is a non-profit that develops affordable housing and provides financial counseling to low- to-moderate income families in Southeast Texas.

The organization has development contracts throughout Southeast Texas and Houston.

For more information on qualifications or to apply, visit legacycdc.org/HAF

Legacy Community Development Corporation will host an open house for the Port Arthur location Dec. 13th at 11 a.m.

The free event will be held at 3800 Park Lane. Guests will receive housing information, be able to connect with Legacy counselors and enjoy free refreshments and entertainment.

For more information on Legacy Community Development Corporation, call 409-832-2723.