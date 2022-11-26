Texas HAF Partners with Legacy to provide support to eligible homeowners

Published 12:16 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

By PA News

Legacy Community Development Corporation is located at 3800 Park Lane in Port Arthur. (Monique Batson/The News)

Port Arthur and Mid County homeowners behind on their bills have help available.

The Legacy Community Development Corporation and the Texas Homeowners Assistance Fund are providing financial assistance up to $65,000 to eligible Texas homeowners that are behind on their home loans, taxes, insurance, utilities and other expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, seven support centers are open, with more to come in the next few months.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

To see if you qualify and to apply, contact your local support center below:

  • Jefferson County, 409-433-8283
  • Orange County, 409-332-978

The Homeowners Assistance Fund was established under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to ease financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAF aids eligible homeowners to help avoid tax delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and help prevent the displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020.

Legacy Community Development Corporation is led by Port Arthur native Vivian L. Ballou.

Based in Port Arthur, Legacy Community Development Corporation (Legacy CDC) is a non-profit that develops affordable housing and provides financial counseling to low- to-moderate income families in Southeast Texas.

The organization has development contracts throughout Southeast Texas and Houston.

For more information on qualifications or to apply, visit legacycdc.org/HAF

Legacy Community Development Corporation will host an open house for the Port Arthur location Dec. 13th at 11 a.m.

The free event will be held at 3800 Park Lane. Guests will receive housing information, be able to connect with Legacy counselors and enjoy free refreshments and entertainment.

For more information on Legacy Community Development Corporation, call 409-832-2723.

More News

SEASON OF GIVING — Lion Hearted to use grant to fund tournament tips, giveaway

Benefit scheduled for Port Neches councilman

Middle school teacher accused of pointing gun, beating man at Port Arthur high school

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 16-22

Print Article