Benefit scheduled for Port Neches councilman Published 12:38 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

PORT NECHES — Port Neches Councilman Chris McMahon was between jobs and without insurance when he was seriously injured in a leg crush-injury resulting in septic shock.

He has been released from a hospital but currently has no income or disability assistance.

A community benefit has been set up for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Neches River Wheelhouse in Port Neches to assist with expenses incurred with hospitalization, according to the benefit page on Facebook.

The benefit includes a silent auction, bake sale, wine pull, link sale and washer tournament.

Donations are also accepted by Venmo @McmahonBenefit.

McMahon is the former chief operating officer with The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. He was first elected to Council in November 2013.

Stefanie Wolfford previously worked with McMahon. She stressed he has always been a big part of the community, serving on city council and in the administration at the hospital for years.

She said he always gave to the company and community, and it’s time to give back to him.

Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson called Chris a great guy.

“He has been a very conscientious council member,” Johnson said. “Our hearts go out to him for what he is going through right now. He is in our prayers for a speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing him back at council meetings.”

Benefit organizer Candice Miller has provided updates to McMahon’s condition since earlier this month.

The Nov. 22 update explains McMahon is at home and his strength is at a minimum. Due to lack of insurance coverage, he is not able to obtain inpatient rehab or other similar assistance.

Miller asks for prayers for his mental and physical strength as he moves forward in this journey to get to a new normal.