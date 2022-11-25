Port Arthur Police asking for help locating suspected fuel thief

Published 12:10 am Friday, November 25, 2022

By PA News

(Courtesy of the Port Arthur Police Department)

The Port Arthur Police Department is reaching out to the public to identify a man pictured in security video.

Authorities said Nov. 5 and 6 between midnight and 1 a.m. a man is seen in security video stealing fuel.

“If you have any information on the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of this vehicle, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Flores at 409-983-8678,” a PAPD statement read.

Crimestoppers is a available at 833-TIPS (8477) or 833 TIPS.com.

