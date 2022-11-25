National Weather Service details severe thunderstorm threat for next week

Published 3:44 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

By PA News

The National Weather Service, as of Friday at 3:30 p.m., announced there is increasing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across much of the area as a cold front crosses the region.

Current forecast models indicate an environment that could support all storm modes and hazards within a highlighted area.

Severe storms are most likely in the Enhanced Risk area (red, below) with strong storms possible in the Slight Risk (yellow, below).

Details about expected storm hazards and areas of concern are likely to change/shift based on forecast changes moving closer to this event.

