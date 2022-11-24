Nederland Police asking for help after string of vehicle burglaries and thefts strike city

Published 12:28 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

By PA News

The Nederland Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance with identifying multiple suspects who are believed involved in several vehicle burglaries and thefts of motor vehicle cases.

Police said the crimes occurred between Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 a.m.

These incidents occurred between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.

“Please check your security cameras, including doorbell cameras, for any suspicious vehicles, persons, or activity,” according to Nederland Police.

“Please contact Detective King at 409-723-1569 or Detective Thompson at 409-237-6185.”

If they do not answer, please leave a voicemail with a call back number.

“Remember to lock your vehicles and secure your firearms inside your residence/home at night,” police said.

