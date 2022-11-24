CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System unveils adaptive playground for therapy patients Published 12:22 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

BEAUMONT — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System recently unveiled a new adaptive therapy playground on the St. Elizabeth Hospital Campus in Beaumont.

The state-of-the-art structure is the only one of its kind in Southeast Texas and is enhancing treatment options for physical, occupational and speech therapy patients of all ages.

The donor-funded CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Therapy Department Adaptive Playground was designed and built to meet specific therapy needs for patients, from visual and auditory therapy to tactile stimulation therapy.

It includes objects for climbing, slides, stairs, color wheels, musical components and other sensory features that mimic challenges children and adults face in every-day life to help those patients learn how to navigate them.

“This life-changing therapy tool is now a reality thanks to the generosity of the H.E. & Kate Dishman Charitable Foundation,” said Paul Trevino, President and CEO of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System.

“This new therapy option allows us to further extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and help members in our community receive treatment and gain skills to live happier, healthier lives. We are eternally grateful to the Dishman family for helping us meet this need.”

The CHRISTUS Health System leadership team, therapy department and The Foundation celebrated the completion of the playground with a ribbon cutting.

“We’ve already seen vast improvements in some of our patients in the short time we’ve started using this therapy option,” said Patrice Baldwin, Clinical Supervisor for the Outpatient Rehabilitation Center on the St. Elizabeth Hospital Campus.

“One of our core values at CHRISTUS is dignity, and we believe everyone deserves compassionate care and treatment to help them live life to the fullest potential. This adaptive playground is doing just that and will continue to do so in the years to come.”

Whitney Neighbors, spokesperson for the H.E. & Kate Dishman Charitable Foundation, said her grandparents loved Southeast Texas and particularly believed in supporting the children.

“The support of a therapeutic playground is in furtherance of their goals to give all the citizens of Southeast Texas an opportunity to flourish,” Neighbors said. “We think this is a wonderful addition to the hospital campus and look forward to seeing it in-person one day soon.”

The CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Therapy Department Adaptive Playground is one of many projects made possible by generous donors. Every donation made to the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation works toward fulfilling the CHRISTUS mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

The Foundation pledges that 100 percent of your contribution will be used to fulfill your philanthropic intent.

As a donor, you have the option to select from among a variety of areas, including endowments, capital projects, as well as honor and memorial gifts. In addition, you can restrict your gift to any of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation’s broad range of inpatient and outpatient services, including specific pieces of hospital equipment or hospital community programs designed to promote public health.

To learn more about the Foundation or to make a contribution, visit christussoutheastfoundation.org.

To learn more about the benefits of adaptive therapy, visit christushealth.org