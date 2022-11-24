Anthony Dwight Bryant Jr. Published 11:23 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

Mr. Anthony Dwight Bryant Jr., 39, of Seagoville, Texas passed on November 15, 2022.

A native of Port Arthur, Texas, he relocated to the Dallas area two years ago.

He was employed by Dexter Axle Co. He was a member of Trinity Love Church.

Survivors include: wife Lauren Bryant; parents Anthony, Sr. and Sharron Bryant; children Londynn, Stephen, and Laureal; siblings, Aaron Babino, Sr., LaToya Bryant, Anfernee Broxton; two nieces, one nephew, and one great-nephew, (in-laws) Stephen Gary and Laura Casmore.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 12 pm November 28, 2022 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church with visitation from 10 am – 12 pm until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.