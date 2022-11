PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches councilman sworn in Published 12:18 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Port Neches Attorney Lance Bradley, right, administers the Oath of Office to Place 2 Councilman Adam Anders at the Nov. 17 council meeting. Anders and Place 1 Councilman Chris McMahon were re-elected after running unopposed. McMahon was not able to attend the meeting and will be sworn in at a later date.