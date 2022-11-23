Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 14-20
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20:
- Alex Vargas, 30, warrant other agency
- Jeremy Jones, 44, assault causes bodily injury-family member
- Shawna Eckle, 47, assault causes bodily injury-family member
- Nahum Sanchez-Rodriguez, 31, Nederland warrants
- Jeffrey Dixon, 53, disorderly conduct by loud and profane language
- John Pruitt, 42, Nederland warrants
- Karla Bryan, 58, public intoxication
- Mattalyn Escagne, 41, public intoxication
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20:
Nov. 14
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8800 block of 9th Avenue, Port Arthur.
- An information report was completed in the3100 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Forgery was reported in the 1300 block of South 16th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for assault-family violence in the 2800 block of Avenue N.
Nov. 15
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 300 block of South 14 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A death was reported in the 1200 block of North 22nd Street.
- Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
Nov. 16
- A missing person was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Helena.
Nov. 17
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of North U.S. 69.
- Terroristic threat of family and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Avenue N.
- A person was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
- An information report was completed in the1500 block of Kent.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.
Nov. 18
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of South Memorial.
- A dog bite was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
Nov. 19
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue D.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Avenue A.
Nov. 20
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Criminal trespass of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Carriage Lane.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of South 9th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of South 9th Street.
- A death was reported in the 1700 block of Gary.
- A dog at large was reported in the 900 block of North 13th Street.
- Disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.