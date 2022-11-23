Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 14-20 Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20:

Alex Vargas, 30, warrant other agency

Jeremy Jones, 44, assault causes bodily injury-family member

Shawna Eckle, 47, assault causes bodily injury-family member

Nahum Sanchez-Rodriguez, 31, Nederland warrants

Jeffrey Dixon, 53, disorderly conduct by loud and profane language

John Pruitt, 42, Nederland warrants

Karla Bryan, 58, public intoxication

Mattalyn Escagne, 41, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20:

Nov. 14

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8800 block of 9 th Avenue, Port Arthur.

Avenue, Port Arthur. An information report was completed in the3100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Forgery was reported in the 1300 block of South 16 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for assault-family violence in the 2800 block of Avenue N.

Nov. 15

A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 300 block of South 14 ½ Street.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A death was reported in the 1200 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

Nov. 16

A missing person was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Helena.

Nov. 17

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of North U.S. 69.

Terroristic threat of family and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Avenue N.

A person was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 1800 block of 18 th Street.

Street. An information report was completed in the1500 block of Kent.

Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.

Nov. 18

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of South Memorial.

A dog bite was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

Nov. 19

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue D.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Avenue A.

Nov. 20