Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 14-20

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20:

  • Alex Vargas, 30, warrant other agency
  • Jeremy Jones, 44, assault causes bodily injury-family member
  • Shawna Eckle, 47, assault causes bodily injury-family member
  • Nahum Sanchez-Rodriguez, 31, Nederland warrants
  • Jeffrey Dixon, 53, disorderly conduct by loud and profane language
  • John Pruitt, 42, Nederland warrants
  • Karla Bryan, 58, public intoxication
  • Mattalyn Escagne, 41, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20:

Nov. 14

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 8800 block of 9th Avenue, Port Arthur.
  • An information report was completed in the3100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Forgery was reported in the 1300 block of South 16th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for assault-family violence in the 2800 block of Avenue N.

Nov. 15

  • A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 300 block of South 14 ½ Street.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A death was reported in the 1200 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

Nov. 16

  • A missing person was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 1500 block of Helena.

Nov. 17

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1100 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Terroristic threat of family and assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Avenue N.
  • A person was arrested for disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 1800 block of 18th Street.
  • An information report was completed in the1500 block of Kent.
  • Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 200 block of North 23rd Street.

Nov. 18

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 800 block of South Memorial.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

Nov. 19

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue D.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Avenue A.

Nov. 20

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Criminal trespass of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Carriage Lane.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of South 9th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 800 block of South 9th Street.
  • A death was reported in the 1700 block of Gary.
  • A dog at large was reported in the 900 block of North 13th Street.
  • Disorderly conduct by loud and profane language was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

