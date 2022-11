Dennis Edwin Newsome Published 10:25 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Dennis Edwin Newsome, 70 years old, was born in Houston, Texas and was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for many years.

Dennis passed away suddenly on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 26 at the Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church located at 2148 Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street, Port Arthur, Texas.

A viewing and visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.