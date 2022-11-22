City of Port Arthur updates water main break repair status Tuesday morning Published 8:58 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

As of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, the City of Port Arthur announced water utility crews are continuing work on an outage.

“Some customers may still experience little, or no water pressure until repairs are completed,” the city said.

That news followed a 7:30 p.m. Monday announcement that Water Utility crews were repairing a water main break in the 2900 block of 19th Street.

Residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue to Florida Avenue.

Restoration of service was originally set to complete by early Tuesday morning but has been delayed, according to the city.

Contact Water Dispatch at (409) 983-8550 for status and updates, city officials said.