Officials release name of teenager killed in Sunday crash following car theft Published 3:31 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

BEAUMONT — Officials have released the name of a teenager killed in a crash Sunday after five juveniles fled in a stolen vehicle before striking a concrete pillar.

Theresa Franklin, 13, of Beaumont was identified as the victim.

“This is very tragic,” Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said. “We want to remind parents to supervise their juvenile children, pay close attention to what they are doing and where they are going.”

At approximately 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Nederland police received a call of a stolen 2023 silver Hyundai.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said there were actually three vehicle thefts over the weekend, including the one in which the teen died.

Porter said there were other vehicles that were either burglarized or where an attempted burglary occurred.

“But there is no evidence to link them (cases) to Beaumont other than the one so far,” Porter said.

Beaumont police responded to an auto burglary in process at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday and found some people fleeing in a 2023 silver Hyundai. The suspect vehicle fled to the area of Major Drive and IH-10, where the driver lost control and struck a concrete pillar, according to Beaumont police.

Four people fled on foot from the vehicle. Officers were able to apprehend two juvenile suspects and located a deceased female juvenile inside the vehicle.

Officers conducted a lengthy search to try and locate the other two suspects.

Riley said all of the individuals from the crash have been identified. On Monday afternoon, a warrant to arrest the driver on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter was issued, according to BPD.

A 14-year-old that was in the car was brought to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police confirmed there were siblings in the vehicle but did not specify whom.

“What’s sad is it’s a preventable tragedy,” Riley said of the crash. “It’s very tragic and it’s sad (the victim) didn’t get a chance to do more with her life. Sometimes kids do crazy things and are risk takers. It’s sad she didn’t get a chance to grow up and mature.”