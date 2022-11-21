Officials identify local man who died in Groves motorcycle crash Published 3:10 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

GROVES — Officials have released the name of a motorcyclist that died after crashing into an 18-wheeler Sunday.

He has been identified as Skylar James Finn, 27, of Groves, according to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.

Collins said Finn was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

Finn was riding a motorcycle behind an 18-wheeler at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday on FM 366 in Groves. He struck the back of the trailer as the rig made a turn onto 39th Street.

A patrol officer happened to be in the area when the crash took place and observed the crash immediately after it happened, Groves Police Det. Chris Robins said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he died. The investigation is ongoing.