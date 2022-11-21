Mary Lee Gobert McZeal Published 5:17 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Mrs. Mary Lee McZeal, 96, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 peacefully in the comfort of her home.

A native of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, she was a resident of Port Arthur, for 71 years and was employed at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Bridge City, Texas as a cook and housekeeper.

Mary was the Matriarch of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was also the Matriarch of Court #32 with 70 plus years as a member of the KPC Ladies Auxiliary Court #32, where she held the honorable position of Prayer Lady.

She was a member of the Legion of Mary Prayer group, a member of the Gospel Mass and Diocese of Beaumont Choirs.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s inaugural Bereavement group.

Mary was very active in her community as the President of the 18th-19th Street Neighborhood Club and a member of the Wives of the Golden Light Social & Civic Club.

Mary McZeal is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Nelson McZeal; grandson, Marcus Allen; son-in-law Water Sinegal, Sr.; her parents and eight siblings.

Survivors include her devoted children Cynthia McZeal-Sinegal (Walter, Sr. – deceased), Veronica Allen (Alfred) both of Port Arthur, TX, Michael McZeal (Myrtle) of Missouri City, TX and Thomas McZeal (Tracey) of Corpus Christi, TX; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Booker T. Washington, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.