Louis Howard Edwards Published 5:19 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

Louis Howard Edwards, better known to his family as “Bubby”, transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on November 14, 2022.

Louis was born to Louis and Francis Edwards in Middletown, Ohio June 4, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tony Edwards.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dr. Edna Edwards; his children Kenneth Gunner Jr., and LaKishia Edwards (Lamar); his brothers, Ronald Edwards (Natalie), Michael Edwards; his sisters, Mary Clark (Michael), Cheryl Robinson, and Pamela Herald (Gary); five grandchildren, Brittnee’, Kenneth III, Xavier, Laila Simone and Jayden; and a host of family and friends.

Louis is a member of St. James Catholic Church. He’s a former member of the Royalist Civic & Social Club.

He retired from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after 30 years of service.

Louis served in the United States Army for four years and is a disabled veteran who retired with honor.

Visitation will be at 8 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Funeral services will be immediately following the visitation at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, TX beginning at 10 AM.

Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Thank you for your thoughts, wishes and prayers.