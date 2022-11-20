Groves crash involving motorcyclist, 18-wheeler leaves 1 dead

Published 4:44 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

By PA News

GROVES — A man is dead following a crash between a motorcyclist and an 18-wheeler in Groves.

Groves Police Det. Chris Robins said the crash took at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday.

An 18-wheeler was traveling north on FM 366 and turning right onto 39th Street when a motorcyclist traveling behind the rig struck the trailer as it turned.

A patrol officer happened to be in the area when the crash took place and observed the crash immediately after it happened, Robins said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he died. His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Robins said there were multiple witnesses and businesses near the scene.

Robins said the department officials offer their deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

