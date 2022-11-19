Round 3 football playoff times and locations set for Titans, Indians Published 1:49 pm Saturday, November 19, 2022

Football playoff dates, times and locations are set for third round action involving the Memorial Titans and Port Neches-Groves Indians.

Memorial defeated Frisco Wakeland 52-50 in the area round of the 5A-II Division I playoffs in Lufkin.

Now the Titans are advancing to face undefeated Longview at 7 p.m. Friday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.

Port Neches-Groves defeated Austin LBJ 24-19 in the Region III Class 5A-Division II Area Round at Rhodes Stadium in Katy.

Now the Indians advance to face Brenham at 6 p.m. Friday at NRG Houston.