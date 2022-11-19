PHOTOS — Lincoln Middle School students host Career Day
Published 12:10 am Saturday, November 19, 2022
- Ann’Marie Freeman, from left, Kaydria LaPointe, Shyrianna Hinson, Casey Flores, Taryn Lott and Ragan Harris want to join the medical field. (Chris Moore/The News)
Lincoln Middle School hosted a student-led career day Friday. Eighth grade Students dressed up in the attire of their desired professions and answered questions about their future jobs.
LMS students held a career day. (Chris Moore/The News)
Jobs ranged from professional athletes, gamers and engineers to medical professionals, educators and cosmetologists.
Ashton Tyree, left, answers questions about his job. (Chris Moore/The News)
Gavan Brown, from left, Irrion Walker, Jamarquis Brown, Lebron Clayton Kendrick Petry and Jarvyn Quintanilla opted to be professional athletes. (Chris Moore/The News)