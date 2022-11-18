Memorial linebacker named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:07 am Friday, November 18, 2022

By PA News

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

The Memorial Titans are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017. A group of upper classmen leads the team, but the future is bright in Port Arthur with two freshmen getting significant snaps for the Titans.

Tai’yion King starts at linebacker for Memorial and has made his presence felt with his size and speed.

Tai’yion King is a linebacker for the Memorial Titans. (Chris Moore/The News)

Prior to this season, Head Coach Brian Morgan had not had any freshman on his varsity squad but said the freshman on this year’s team are key contributors.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

King has recorded 38 tackles on the season, including seven tackles for loss.

The Titans travel to Lufkin to take on Frisco Wakeland today. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

More Port Arthur

Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Pantry set for Saturday

Gas stations, stores open on Twin City Hwy.

Retired Port Arthur battalion chief fatally shot; police question person of interest

Port Arthur man sentenced following conviction for 2020 killing of local man

Print Article