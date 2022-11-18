Gas stations, stores open on Twin City Hwy. Published 12:24 am Friday, November 18, 2022

Two gas stations/convenience stores and associated businesses have recently opened along Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

Murphy USA at 4995 Twin City Highway was torn completely down and a new gas station was built on the site complete with an added convenience store.

Down the road a few blocks is Kroozin, 5325 Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

The site features a gas station and convenience store, along with a separate washateria and CBD/Vape/smoke shop.