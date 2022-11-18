Gas stations, stores open on Twin City Hwy.

Published 12:24 am Friday, November 18, 2022

By PA News

Patrons get gas and visit the store. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Two gas stations/convenience stores and associated businesses have recently opened along Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

The newly opened gas station/convenience store was busy Wednesday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Murphy USA at 4995 Twin City Highway was torn completely down and a new gas station was built on the site complete with an added convenience store.

Signs alert motorists of the newly opened business. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Down the road a few blocks is Kroozin, 5325 Twin City Highway in Port Arthur.

Several businesses are open at the site. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The site features a gas station and convenience store, along with a separate washateria and CBD/Vape/smoke shop.

More News

Safety prompts changes to Nederland’s Christmas parade

Port Neches honors volunteer firefighters retiring after a collective 90-plus years of service

Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Pantry set for Saturday

PHOTO FEATURE — Nederland Chamber celebrates impactful teacher

Print Article