PHOTO GALLERY — Community turns out for Port Arthur Fall Job Fair
Published 12:26 am Thursday, November 17, 2022
Attendees walk around the fall job fair Tuesday sponsored by Workforce Solutions and the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Bill Jardell, assistant superintendent of personnel for the Nederland Independent School District, speaks at the job fair. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
A'Lani Malik and Ana Ortega represented Port Arthur Chiropractic. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Crystal Williams and Shanera Hinton represented the City of Port Arthur. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Khadijah Titus and Mallory Hurles represented Workforce Solutions. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
It was a busy but important day this week at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.
The Port Arthur venue was the site of Tuesday’s Fall Job Fair sponsored by Workforce Solutions and the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., businesses looking to fill openings and area residents looking to join the workforce mingled together and made connections.