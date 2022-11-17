PHOTO GALLERY — Community turns out for Port Arthur Fall Job Fair

Published 12:26 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

By PA News

It was a busy but important day this week at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.

The Port Arthur venue was the site of Tuesday’s Fall Job Fair sponsored by Workforce Solutions and the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., businesses looking to fill openings and area residents looking to join the workforce mingled together and made connections.

