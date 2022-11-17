Nederland Police Department arrests & responses — Nov. 7-13 Published 12:22 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13:

Luke Troxell, 52, driving while intoxicated/open container

Hector Galvan, 29, driving while intoxicated

Richard Gutierrez, 34, warrant other agency

James Cook, 62, possession of a controlled substance

Mason Rodgers, 31, Nederland warrants

Solidad Hernandez, 47, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13:

Nov. 7

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 of Nederland Avenue.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 8700 block of Holmes Road.

A death was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of North 19th Street.

Nov. 8

Harassment was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue M.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of North 20 th Street.

Street. The animal control officer reported to a police officer cruelty to non-livestock animals in the 1600 block of FM 365.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue N.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

Nov. 9

Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of 14 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.

Nov. 10

Found property was reported near 9 th and Boston.

and Boston. An officer found property in the 200 block of North 36 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open container in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1900 block of FM 365.

Assault by threat was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.

Nov. 11

Found property was reported in the 3600 block of Helena.

A death was reported in the 600 block of North 10 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 400 block of North 2nd Street.

Nov. 12

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 25 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 100 block of South 25th Street.

Nov. 13