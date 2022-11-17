Nederland Police Department arrests & responses — Nov. 7-13
Published 12:22 am Thursday, November 17, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13:
- Luke Troxell, 52, driving while intoxicated/open container
- Hector Galvan, 29, driving while intoxicated
- Richard Gutierrez, 34, warrant other agency
- James Cook, 62, possession of a controlled substance
- Mason Rodgers, 31, Nederland warrants
- Solidad Hernandez, 47, public intoxication
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13:
Nov. 7
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 of Nederland Avenue.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2000 block of Helena.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 8700 block of Holmes Road.
- A death was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of North 19th Street.
Nov. 8
- Harassment was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue M.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of North 20th Street.
- The animal control officer reported to a police officer cruelty to non-livestock animals in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue N.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
Nov. 9
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of 14th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.
Nov. 10
- Found property was reported near 9th and Boston.
- An officer found property in the 200 block of North 36th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open container in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1900 block of FM 365.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North U.S. 69.
Nov. 11
- Found property was reported in the 3600 block of Helena.
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 10th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana in the 400 block of North 2nd Street.
Nov. 12
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 25th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 100 block of South 25th Street.
Nov. 13
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 400 block of Avenue D.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of Avenue D.