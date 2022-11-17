Groves Police Department arrests & responses — Nov. 9-15
Published 12:18 am Thursday, November 17, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15:
Nov. 9
- John Henry, 34,Hhhhdl was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 3800 block of Taft Avenue.
- Cuong Chiem, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Woodlawn.
- Forgery/fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Reagan.
Nov. 10
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of 32nd Street.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2600 block of Oleander.
Nov. 11
- An information report was taken in the 4500 block of Harrison.
Nov. 12
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5900 block of 25th Street.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
Nov. 13
- An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Howe.
- An information report was taken at the 6600 block of Verde.
Nov. 14
- Damion Lott, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Clermont.
Nov. 15
- Thanh Vo, 52, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Christian Wright, 18, was arrested for assault in the 3200 block of Hickory.
- Thad Stein, 47, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/ open alcohol container in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Troy Stein, 52, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Kenneth.
- A forgery was reported in the 4800 block of Augusta.