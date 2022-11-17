Groves Police Department arrests & responses — Nov. 9-15 Published 12:18 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15:

Nov. 9

John Henry, 34,Hhhhdl was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 3800 block of Taft Avenue.

Cuong Chiem, 30, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Woodlawn.

Forgery/fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Reagan.

Nov. 10

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2600 block of Oleander.

Nov. 11

An information report was taken in the 4500 block of Harrison.

Nov. 12

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5900 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.

Nov. 13

An assault was reported in the 7100 block of Howe.

An information report was taken at the 6600 block of Verde.

Nov. 14

Damion Lott, 43, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Clermont.

Nov. 15