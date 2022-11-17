Get the times, route for the Groves Lighted Christmas Parade Published 12:16 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

GROVES — The Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Center is extending an invitation to all community members who would like to participate in the 2022 Annual Groves Lighted Christmas Parade.

The parade is Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m.

Lineup begins at 5 p.m., entering at Terrell & Cleveland.

The parade begins at 39th St. at Cleveland Avenue and heads west on 39th St., then travels down 39th St. to Gulf Avenue, where the parade ends after making a right turn on Gulf Avenue.

Parade Drop Off: Enter off Terrell to Cleveland then into the Val Verde parking lot and return to Cleveland to Terrell once drop off has been made. (Parking will be limited)

Parade Pickup: Parking and pickup will be available down West Washington to the Library area.

Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should come by the Groves Chamber of Commerce office, 4399 Main Avenue, and pick up an instruction guide with the parade route and rules by Nov. 30.

If you have any questions, call the Chamber office at 409-962-3631.