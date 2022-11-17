Aggravated assault, burglary lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments
Published 12:20 am Thursday, November 17, 2022
Indictments handed down Nov. 9 by a Jefferson County grand jury recently ranged from assault cases to evading arrest:
- Albert Edward Banks, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred July 29, 2020.
- Damaarkus James Baines, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Sept. 25.
- Talmadge Becker, 44, of Bridge City was indicted of felony criminal mischief for an incident that occurred July 30.
- Taryn Jnelle Biggers, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in prohibited places for an incident that occurred Aug. 30.
- Dwain Joseph Bernard, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 29.
- Trevor Dustin Burge, 30, of Nederland was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Sept. 26.
- Quindetric Jamaal Connor, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Dec. 14, 2021.
- Desmond Nquan Deal, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 9.
- Joseph Charles Freeman, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred March 19.
- Leonard Guillory, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Aug. 30.
- Kevin Michael Hall, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.
- Kevin Michael Hall, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.
- Preston Keith Addison Jr., 32, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful use of firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.
- Preston Keith Addison Jr., 32, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.
- John Wesley Henry, 34, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 15.
- Kerry Scott Jeffcoat, 20, of Vidor was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Aug. 27.
- Christopher Alan Ledbetter, 32, of Groves was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Sept. 25.
- Freddie J. Mitchell, 47, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 13.
- Kevin Robert Pantoja-Sanchez, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.
- Kevin Robert Pantoja-Sanchez, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 11.
- Christopher Joseph Roberts, 48, transient, was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 31.
- Roni A. Ortiz-Rodriguez, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 9.
- Jodi Lea Rogers, 57, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred May 27.
- Jose Javier-Sanchez, 26, of Lake Jackson, was indicted for tampering with government document for an incident that occurred Sept. 2.
- Karringon C. Scott, also known as Karrington Cyris Scott and Karrington Tyrone Scott, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Sept. 4.
- James Randall Sehon, 57, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 17.
- Thaddious V. Thomas, also known as Kirk Vincent Thomas, 56, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 18.
- Daniel Turner, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 1.
- Damian Allen Viltz, 29, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Jan. 6.
- Katherine Elizabeth White, 37, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred May 18.
- Cecilie Ida Le Juan Williams, 38, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred May 12.
- Donnie R. Williams, 50, transient, was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Oct. 3.
- Donnie Ray Williams, 50, of Erath, Louisiana, was indicted for forgery for an incident that occurred Aug. 16.
- Todd C. Gibson, 39, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Oct.28.
- Charles W. Kerr, 35, transient of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 17.
- Crystal Carnahan, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Oct. 17.
- Noah Ahmand Khaliff Knott, 33, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred May 26.
- Max Owen Linthicum, 67, of Nederland was indicted for accident involving injury/death for an incident that occurred Sept. 4.
- Christopher McGill, 38, of Nederland was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 9.
- Jonathan Keith Montoya, 34, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Oct. 4.
- Quincy Narcisse, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon for an incident that occurred Sept. 28.
- Willie Dean Nelson III, also known as Willie Dean Nelson Jr., 30, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Raul Rebollar, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 25.
- Rodney Earl Wells, 53, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Oct. 12.
- Camron Oreion Williams, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 28.
- Esteban Avalos Jr., 24, of Beaumont was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 16.
- Keiisha Monique Bush, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft with prior theft convictions for an incident that occurred July 22.
- Cody Ray Dent, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for theft (copper, bronze or aluminum wire) for an incident that occurred May 21.
- Cedric Deshan Joseph, 50, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Sept. 8.
- Megan Jolie Landrum, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 25.
- Megan Jolie Landrum, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Oct. 25.
- Juan Ricardo Rossett, also known as Juan Rocardo Rossett, 48, of Port Neches was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Jan. 19, 2021.
- Luciano Sevilla Jr. 34, of Port Arthur was indicted for forgery against elderly individual for an incident that occurred July 18.
- Christopher James Sandifer, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 21.
- Lukas Allen Waller, 17, of Liberty was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred Oct. 21.