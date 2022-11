TxDOT warns motorists of FM 365 delays for Wednesday Published 8:14 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The Texas Department of Transportation put out a motorists warning today for FM 365.

According to TxDOT, FM 365 at Hillebrandt Bayou is down to one lane of traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday due to construction.

Please watch for flaggers.