Port Arthur Health Department Director to speak on COVID, HIV and Monkey Pox Published 12:24 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

BEAUMONT — An informational seminar addressing a number of illnesses is set for Thursday in Beaumont and will also be broadcast on Zoom.

The seminar titled Building Resilience at the Intersection of COVID-19, HCV, HIV, and Monkey Pox, is set for 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 3040 College St. in Beaumont.

For registration information, call the health department at 409-983-8874.

Judith Smith, director of the City of Port Arthur Health Department, will provide the welcome, introduce the first speaker and also talk on how public health responded to COVID-19.

There will be a number of speakers who are subject matter experts on various topics.

“Several different speakers will be there expounding on each one,” Smith said.

“HIV has been in the community since the 90s, and when people go to the health department’s clinic to be tested for sexually transmitted diseases they are also tested for HIV.”

Smith said the seminar is a way to bring awareness to old infections that have been around for a while, as well as ones just recently going around.

There have been no confirmed cases of Monkey Pox in Port Arthur, though Beaumont has had a few confirmed cases.

Cheryl Gibbs, public information officer with the city, highlighted the importance of the seminar.

“With the impact of these diseases directly affecting our families and friends, this seminar, which offers continuing education hours for healthcare professionals, and valuable explanations for citizens, promises to provide much-needed information for the health and safety of our communities,” according to information from the city.

The Gilead organization teamed up with the city’s health department and other healthcare organizations to provide education on Jefferson County’s most taxing illnesses.