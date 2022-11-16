BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals in Port Arthur recognized for innovative recycling processes Published 12:02 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals facility — a 60/40 joint venture between BASF and TotalEnergies, based in Port Arthur — has obtained the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS).

This recognition highlights both companies’ efforts to develop advanced recycling processes to recover waste and residues that can be turned into feedstock for circular plastics, chemical intermediates and consumer-facing products such as packaging and housewares.

“At BASF, we aim to move toward a more circular economy by increasingly using recycled and renewable feedstocks, shaping new material cycles and creating new business models,” said Mary Kurian, Senior Vice President of Petrochemicals at BASF.

“This certification supports our journey towards a circular economy and highlights how advanced recycling technologies add value to the environment, society and economy.”

Valérie Goff, senior vice president, renewable fuels & chemicals at TotalEnergies, said the certification recognizes the progress made to tackle the issue of plastic waste through the development of advanced plastic recycling.

“Through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, TotalEnergies seeks to contribute to a new value chain by increasing the supply of products offering identical properties as virgin feedstock and to meet its ambition to produce 30 percent circular polymers by 2030,” Goff said.

ISCC PLUS is an international certification program that secures the chain of custody and traceability along the value chain from feedstock to final product, allowing companies to demonstrate their responsible approach to sustainable development for circular materials.