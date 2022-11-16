Autopsy may determine cause of death of tugboat worker

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By Mary Meaux

An autopsy is scheduled for this week to determine the cause of death of a tugboat worker whose body was found this week in Orange County.

Crewmembers aboard the vessel alerted law enforcement of the death at approximately 5 p.m. Monday in the 19000 block of Mansfield Ferry Road.

The deceased was initially only identified as a white male by law enforcement, pending notification of next of kin. On Tuesday afternoon, police released his name: Glenn Edward Dupree, 46, of Beaumont.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Orange County Sheriff’s Captain Joey Jacobs said the man did not die of natural causes.

The hope is the autopsy will determine the cause of death.

“We are currently interviewing some crew members,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the tugboat was located in an area off the Neches River.

More News

Police Academy actor, Port Arthur grad to speak at Chamber banquet; Stilwell Award winner announced

Local teacher battling cancer surprised with proceeds from area fashion show fundraiser

Families of overdose victims speak at sentencing for owner of Jake’s Fireworks

Port Arthur Health Department Director to speak on COVID, HIV and Monkey Pox

Print Article