Groves Police looking for missing man, 67, under “health and safety” threat Published 5:32 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

GROVES — Late Monday afternoon, the Groves Police Department announced authorities are searching for Elgia McElveen, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

McElveen is Black male, 67 years old, 5’ 09,” 230 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes and was seen wearing a red checkered shirt and black and grey pajama pants.

Police said the senior citizen was last seen at 11:40 a.m. Monday at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive in Groves in a silver 2013 Ford Explorer with TX License Plate NVV0440.

Law enforcement officials believe McElveen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Groves Police Department at 409-962-0244.