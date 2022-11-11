GALLERY — Community support turns endangered holiday program into unexpected gift Published 12:24 am Friday, November 11, 2022

On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Port Arthur along with the 25 students and two supervisors from the Bob Hope Schools Interact Club assembled 150 boxes of ingredients for Thanksgiving dinners that will be distributed to economically challenged members through Community Care Prayer Outreach.

Last year, the club assembled 125 boxes with a goal to do more this year. However, inflation and other challenges faced by the Southeast Texas Food Bank prevented the club from purchasing the food at the usual discounted price. What was 125 boxes was, at store cost using Rotary budget, going to be reduced to 50.

With the more than $1,000 in donations from club members, canned drives placed at five Port Arthur locations, and a grant from the Port Arthur LNG Season of Giving program; the Rotary Club of Port Arthur was able to not only meet the original goal of 125, but increase by an additional 25.