Weather Service announces hazardous weather warning for Friday

Published 6:36 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By PA News

The National Weather Service announced there is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening.

(National Weather Service)

An area of storms may develop ahead of an approaching cold front Friday afternoon and evening.

Some storms may become severe, with the primary concern being damaging winds and marginal hail.

Storms may also produce frequent lightning, and those with outdoor events should remain weather aware.

Southeast Texas counties and extreme southwest Louisiana parishes are in the impact zone.

