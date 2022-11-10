Mildred Faye Allen Sanford Published 5:10 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Mildred Faye Allen Sanford was born on November 23, 1937, in Iago, TX, to the late Joe Mason and Callie Allen.

She was the second child from this union. Mildred was affectionately known to many as Faye, Mom, Millie, Nano, Nanny, and Auntie.

Mildred graduated at the age of 16 from Lincoln High School in Port Arthur, Texas. She attended Lamar University, where she obtained a Licensed Vocational Nurse certificate.

She received her Bachelor of Science in Registered Professional Nursing from Prairie View A&M. Her career as a nurse spanned over 40 years.

She worked in various nursing positions throughout South Central and East Texas.

Mildred will be remembered for her life full of service to others and a multitude of passions, including music, art, card games, and being the Houston Astros’ greatest fan.

Mildred is preceded in death by her daughter, Althea Sanford White; her parents, Joe Mason and Callie Jefferson Allen; and her sister, Nancy Russell.

She is survived by her daughter, Alison Sanford, her son, Alfred Sanford, Jr; her grandchildren, Torrie Slavych and husband Austyn, Jordan Sanford, Alicia Allen; two great-grandchildren; her siblings, David Allen and Cynthia Allen and her nephew, Edwin “Punkin” Lewis and wife Sophia; and a multitude of family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Live Streamed from Blessing Funeral Home Saturday November 12th at 11:00AM : www.blessingfuneralhome.net/obituaries/Mildred-Sanford.