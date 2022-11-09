Patsy Gene Watson Woodrom Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Patsy Gene Watson Woodrom, age 90, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Patsy was born on December 19, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas to William Walter Watson and Mary Bartrella Wagner Watson.

Patsy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Neches and employed by Port Neches-Groves Independent School District.

Patsy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elton Woodrom; parents and brother, Kenneth Watson. Survivors include her children, Karen Pursell (Craig), Elton Woodrom, Jr. (Janiece), and Janyce Fry (Steven); She was affectionately known as Nina and Ninga by her grandchildren, Lauren, Ashley, Meredith, Kyle, Vanessa, and Bryan; 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carry the Load, Garth House, or foundations of personal choice.

To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.