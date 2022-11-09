Edith Marie Evans Texada Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Mrs. Edith Marie Evans Texada, born February 24, 1937 in DeQuincy Louisiana to Edith and John D. Evans Sr., passed away peacefully at home in Beaumont, Texas with family at her side, Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Edith moved to Port Arthur, Texas where she attended the public schools and was in the Lincoln High School Class of 1955.

She attended Beauty School and became a licensed beautician.

She was a long-time member of Guiding Star Baptist Church.

Edith (Ms. Edie to the neighborhood children) is survived by children Dolly T. Spencer (Lewis, Sr.), Remus, Jr. (Cely), Wendy T. Mosely (Stephen), Lawrence (Beverly), Roydell, Erica T. Lewis (Michael B.,Sr.), Tamecus T. Brown (Kenneth), Kip (Charlotte), and Nikita T. Cartwright (Marlon); brothers James Evans (Betty) and George Douglas, Jr.; sister Joyce Douglas; grandchildren Corwin, Tarik, Lewis II, Jada, Emmade, Jr., Courtney, Ali, Ayman, Gabriel, Remus, III, Alleana, Denita, Keenan, Jr., Demersias, DeKendria, Paige, Destiny, Shawn, Shlundria, Haley, Kindell, Kema, Sean, David, Michael B., Jr., Ethan, Symonne, Solomon, Jihad, Keith, Jr., Shakeitha; two foster children; 31 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grands with 2 on the way, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and devoted friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Remus Texada, Sr., daughters Mable T. Rasul and Quintella T. Dancy, parents John D. Evans, Edith Evans Douglas and George Douglas, Sr., brothers Tony B. Evans,Sr., John D. Evans, and Abraham Douglas.

Funeral service is 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Boulevard, Port Arthur, TX 77642 with visitation from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.