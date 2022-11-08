Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick reacts to win in Tuesday night election Published 10:32 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Incumbent Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick retained his position after voters elected to keep him in his role for at least another four years.

Branick, a Republican, defeated Democratic contender and longtime County Clerk Carolyn Guidry Tuesday night.

”I am greatly indebted for the trust they have shown in me,” Branick told Port Arthur Newsmedia. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue serving for four more years. We have done some great things, and I think we have some more great things to do.”

Branick ran on a platform of continuing economic growth in the county, as well as continuing to be the champion for the coastal restoration projects he had been a part of over the last several years.

“We are going to continue to have the cooperation from our friends and the federal and state level with our coastal restoration projects,” he said. “We are going to continue our ship channel deepening program and continue to create jobs like we have over the past 12 years and train people in the county so they can take full advantage of those opportunities.”

With more than half of the county’s votes counted, Branick had a nearly 13,000 vote lead with 53,506 votes counted.

Early voting heavily favored Branick, who received 29,277 votes (62 percent) to Guidry’s 17,913 (37.9 percent).

Branick has held the position for 12 years and has been with the county for 16.