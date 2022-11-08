James Lance Joffrion Sr. Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

James Lance Joffrion Sr. (also known as Jim, Jimmy, Daddy, Uncle Jimmy and Granddaddy) passed away quietly in his home in Groves, Texas, with his daughter by his side, at the age of 85 on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 6:15 a.m.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Leigh Joffrion of Livingston, Texas, his son James Lance Joffrion Jr. of Missouri, his daughter, Cynthia Kay Joffrion of Santa Rosa, California, his six grandchildren, Kristina Leigh Peters of Denver, Colorado, Nicholas Edward Dillon of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Joshua Michael Dillon of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Kaeleb Michael Joffrion Hanrahan of Santa Rosa, California, Ryland Kane Joffrion Mesler of Santa Rosa, California, Ethan Alexander Joffrion Bloom of Santa Rosa, California and his many nieces and nephews.

James was the 6th of 7 children and first born son to Alfrieda Marie Patin Joffrion and Francis Lance Joffrion on May 26, 1937.

He was born and raised in Port Arthur, Texas.

He graduated from Port Arthur’s Thomas Jefferson High School in 1955. After graduation, he proudly served his country by joining the Air Force.

On May 30, 1958, he married the love of his life, Betty Sue Brown of Port Arthur.

They were married for 38 years and raised their family in Pasadena, Texas.

He worked for the government for 38 years as a Quality Control Inspector and an Electronics Technical Analyst.

He was a Radar Equipment Specialist when he retired from the FAA in 1996 while living in Conroe, Texas.

He retired from the Air Force after serving in the Air Force Reserves in 1976.

He enjoyed dancing, fishing, camping, watching football and baseball and fixing things.

He could fix anything and was proficient with computer hardware and software.

He was a rabid football fan and always looked forward to the next season. He was a Longhorn, Texans and Astros fan.

In death, James is reunited with Betty Sue Joffrion, his son, Michael Joseph Joffrion, sisters, Dorothy Collins, Margaret Able, Evelyn Fay “Singie” Swan, Elizabeth Brunow, Frankie Lela Waller, brother, Richard Arland Joffrion, his nieces, Christia Fay Strubing, Karla Kay Ackerman and his parents, Alfrieda Marie Patin Joffrion and Francis Lance Joffrion.

A celebration of his life will be held at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm, with a gathering of family and friends from 3:00 pm until service time.

Followed by the celebration of James’ life and his moving on to the next stage of his life, he will be given the honor of a military send off.

In lieu of flowers, he had requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Foundation in the memory of James Joffrion.

Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.