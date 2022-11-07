Average Texas gas prices unchanged in last week; see what’s coming next Published 6:39 am Monday, November 7, 2022

Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again,” De Haan said. “In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week.”

The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip.

Average gasoline prices in Texas are unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.54/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.49/g, a difference of $1.95/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today.

The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa- $3.23/g, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.27/g.

• San Antonio- $3.08/g, down 7.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/g.

• Austin- $3.09/g, down 5.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

November 7, 2021: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 7, 2020: $1.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 7, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

November 7, 2018: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

November 7, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

November 7, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

November 7, 2015: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

November 7, 2014: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.93/g)

November 7, 2013: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

November 7, 2012: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)