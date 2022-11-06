Indictment: Man allegedly sells home using forged deed Published 12:14 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

A local woman sunk more than $100,000 into the purchase and renovation of a home in Beaumont only to find out the seller didn’t own it in the first place.

Austin DeWayne Shoemaker, 20, of Evadale, was recently indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on a charge of felony theft in connection with the sale of the Beaumont home.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Shoemaker reportedly met with the victim at the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce for use of the Notary Public service available there on Oct. 15, 2020. Shoemaker allegedly presented a warranty deed that he and the victim signed in the presence of the Notary.

The victim said she paid Shoemaker $25,000 for the property in the 8200 block of San Anselmo Street in Beaumont.

The would-be homebuyer completely remodeled the home, spending additional money bringing the total to $100,799.50.

On Sept. 20, 2020, Shoemaker reportedly presented a forged warranty deed for the same piece of San Anselmo Street property, showing he bought the property from someone for $7,300. That fraudulent warranty deed was presented to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 20, 2020.

Shoemaker was arrested Oct. 18, 2022, and was still listed as an inmate in county jail on Friday. He is listed as having a forgery warrant charge with bond at $25,000, felony theft warrant with bond at $10,000, warrant for theft from Galveston County with $100,000 bond and warrant for forgery out of Galveston County with bond at $50,000.