Port Arthur entertainer Audi Yo earns national award

Published 12:46 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Musical entertainer Audi Yo, whose real name is Audrin Windon, was recently named the 2022 Best Up and Coming Male Artist at a ceremony in California. (Courtesy photo)

Musical entertainer Audi Yo was recently named the 2022 Best Up and Coming Male Artist by the I Dream 4 All Foundation and the board of directors of the Hollywood & African Prestigious Awards.

Audi Yo, whose real name is Audrin Windon, is a Port Arthur native and Lafayette resident who has been performing across the U.S. and internationally.

Audi Yo poses on the red carpet. (Courtesy photo)

At the recent awards ceremony, which was held in California, he said he was in the company of celebrities like Vivica A. Fox, Jamie Foxx, Keith Washington, Michael Blackson and more.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

He is also nominated for awards in Atlanta and Houston, he said.

The musician said he is proud to be representing Port Arthur in a big way.

Audi Yo received the HAPA Award. (Courtesy photo)

Audi Yo is a 2004 graduate of Memorial High School, where he sang in the choir. After graduation he began focusing on music.

He has won a number of awards, including being named Southern Soul Male Artist of the Year by Zydeco Blues and Trail Riders last year.

More News

Memorial drummer keeps beat with the use of one hand

Port Arthur man allegedly forged woman’s name on titles for loans

Murder, felony theft lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments

Man indicted in connection with killing man, setting house fire

Print Article