Port Arthur entertainer Audi Yo earns national award Published 12:46 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

Musical entertainer Audi Yo was recently named the 2022 Best Up and Coming Male Artist by the I Dream 4 All Foundation and the board of directors of the Hollywood & African Prestigious Awards.

Audi Yo, whose real name is Audrin Windon, is a Port Arthur native and Lafayette resident who has been performing across the U.S. and internationally.

At the recent awards ceremony, which was held in California, he said he was in the company of celebrities like Vivica A. Fox, Jamie Foxx, Keith Washington, Michael Blackson and more.

He is also nominated for awards in Atlanta and Houston, he said.

The musician said he is proud to be representing Port Arthur in a big way.

Audi Yo is a 2004 graduate of Memorial High School, where he sang in the choir. After graduation he began focusing on music.

He has won a number of awards, including being named Southern Soul Male Artist of the Year by Zydeco Blues and Trail Riders last year.