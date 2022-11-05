CHRIS DUQUE — Nederland has much to be thankful for and look forward to Published 12:04 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

In November, we celebrate Thanksgiving — a time of giving thanks. As the City, we want to share what we are thankful for.

We are thankful for our country’s veterans. There are no words to adequately describe our appreciation, respect and gratitude for the men and women who have served in the U.S. military to defend, protect and ensure our country and its freedoms.

God bless you and thank you! And thank you to your families who supported your service!

Please join us at Veterans Park on Veterans Day (Friday/Nov. 11) at 10 a.m. as we honor these men and women.

We are thankful for the sense of community in Nederland. Local non-profit organizations, churches and clubs have had a challenging year helping the elderly, indigent, ill, etc.

We are thankful for our local businesses that have faced a challenging year due to the impacts of supply chain issues and inflation, but these businesses continue to support our schools, youth recreation teams, etc.

Please continue to support our local businesses, especially on Small Business Saturday (Saturday/Nov. 26).

We are thankful for the positive efforts at the Nederland Independent School District. For the past two years, teachers have dealt with extremely challenging issues while continuing to provide our children’s education.

The students at NISD continue to excel. The students participating in extracurricular activities (athletics, band, cheerleading, Westernaires, choir, etc.) continue to bring prestige to NISD.

We are thankful for the Nederland Police Department, Nederland Fire Department, dispatchers and all other first responders who work diligently.

We are thankful for all of our City employees who have dealt with new challenges this year. I am proud of the men and women who work for the City of Nederland.

We are thankful for the opportunity to serve our amazing community.

We are thankful that the City cut the tax rate for the fourth consecutive year and has the lowest municipal tax rate in Jefferson County.

We are thankful for the Parks & Recreation Department, Chamber of Commerce, Nederland Heritage Festival, local churches, etc. that hosted Halloween events for the community in October.

We are thankful for the Christmas events scheduled for December: Christmas on the Avenue on Saturday/Dec. 3rd from noon to 7 p.m. along Boston Avenue (from 13th Street to Tex Ritter Park), the Nederland Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Tuesday/Dec. 6, the NEDC’s Golf Cart Tour of Lights on Saturday/December 10 and the NEDC’s “Light Up Nederland” contest for local businesses starting Dec. 1.

We are thankful for the many businesses and organizations that will be organizing toy, food, blanket and jacket collection events to assist the needy this holiday season.

And we are thankful for our family and friends, our faith and beliefs, our furry friends, our hometown and all the other blessings in our lives.

The City Manager will host the final TOWN HALL meeting of 2022 on Tuesday/Nov. 15 at City Hall (207 North 12th Street) at 6 p.m.

If you cannot attend in person, you can view and participate via Facebook Live.

If there are any questions regarding City operations, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.