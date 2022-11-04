POLICE: 1 hospitalized, numerous homes struck as retaliation gunfire erupts locally Published 6:06 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

Beaumont Police Department officers are investigating an aggravated assault and deadly conduct that occurred in the 4300 block of Fonville.

At 9:59 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Woodrow and Fonville in reference to shots fired.

The investigation led to a home in the 4300 block of Fonville.

Witnesses advised a silver vehicle with an unknown number of passengers drove down the 4300 block of Fonville firing numerous rounds toward the house.

A 26-year-old Beaumont man was struck by one of the rounds and taken to the hospital by private vehicle with non life-threatening injuries.

Four of the neighboring houses were hit by bullets during the shooting. Someone inside the home that was being shot at returned fire toward the silver vehicle and struck houses across the street.

Investigators believe the shootout is related to another shooting involving two juvenile victims Oct. 29.

Officers were able to locate video and are asking for information about the silver car and a maroon SUV that is believed to be driven by a female “lookout.”

If you have information about this investigation contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234. If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas:

CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.