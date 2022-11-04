Nederland’s Nexdor Minor Care Clinic aims to help those in need Published 12:38 am Friday, November 4, 2022

NEDERLAND — A new minor care clinic is hoping to provide medical assistance to those in and around Nederland.

Nexdor Minor Care Clinic opened its doors last week with a goal of becoming a one-stop shop for those with small to moderate medical needs without having to go through an insurance provider.

The business, located at 3411 Spurlock Road, is an extension of Occucare Clinic.

“We know that there are tons of urgent cares in the area, but we felt there was a need for this,” Company Spokesperson Kenneth Holder said. “We do not take insurance right now. We are a credit card, cash basis.”

The clinic can deal with everything from sprains and strains to sutures.

“We have a small ER room in the back,” Holder said. “We can do X-Rays and blood draws. We can handle cold and flu. We have an EKG machine and can do blood pressure monitoring.”

The clinic offers referrals that allow patients to get lower-priced care elsewhere if needed.

“We have partnerships with other companies in the area to get reduced rates on MRIs and CT scans and things like that,” Holder said.

Nexdor Minor Care Clinic has two doctors and multiple nurse practitioners on staff.

“The only thing we don’t deal with is if people are having chest pains or stroke symptoms,” Holder said. “If they are having anything like that, they need to go to the emergency room.”

The business is working on a subscription plan that will charge customers a flat monthly rate for an array of treatments and tests.

“We don’t know the set price yet,” Holder said. “For a certain price, you will be able to get something like four visits a month. That will cover their initial visits with the doctors, prescriptions and stuff like that. We are thinking about opening it up for a family subscription, where it would be cheaper for someone that doesn’t have insurance. They can come see the doctor and if it is more serious, then we can refer them out.

“I think on average, if you go to an urgent care or ER, you get hit with $250-plus. We just wanted to look at it differently.”

Under the subscription model, the company would offer free services, such as annual wellness visits.

The clinic also offers sports physicals, visual and auditory tests as well as return-to-work tests.

The location is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those looking for more information can visit nexdor-pa.com.